Oregon I-84 Crash - August 16, 2023

LA GRANDE, Ore. -- A 4 vehicle crash on I-84 left one person dead, one in the hospital and a busy interstate at a standstill for nearly 9 hours. 

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday when a Volvo semi traveling westbound on I-84 lost control and flipped onto the passenger side, blocking the westbound lanes of the interstate. 