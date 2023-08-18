North Powder man killed in I-84 crash identified, crash involved 3 semis, 1 car Morgan Huff, Erin Wencl - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 18, 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oregon I-84 Crash - August 16, 2023 Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Show more Show less Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff - August 16, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LA GRANDE, Ore. -- A 4 vehicle crash on I-84 left one person dead, one in the hospital and a busy interstate at a standstill for nearly 9 hours. It happened just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday when a Volvo semi traveling westbound on I-84 lost control and flipped onto the passenger side, blocking the westbound lanes of the interstate. The driver of a Volkswagen Beetle, being driven by Robert Floyd, 60, of North Powder, crashed into the truck. Authorities said Floyd was thrown from the vehicle.A Freightliner semi then crashed into the the flipped Volvo, causing the Volvo to slide into the median of the interstate.Floyd died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Freightliner was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time.Hundreds of other drivers were at a standstill after I-84 westbound was shut down. Authorities said they needed to clear debris from the roadway. The cause of the multiple crashes is still under investigation, according to Oregon State Police.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags La Grande Oregon I-84 Crash 4 Vehicles Dead Hospital Interstate Standstill 5 A.m. Volvo Semi Truck Westbound Control Flipped Passenger Side Volkswagen Beetle Robert Eugene Floyd North Powder Hit Ejected Injuries Freightliner Slide Median Injured Transported Debris Investigation Oregon State Police Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular ‘This is heartbreaking’: Tragedy strikes Yakima family on vacation after 2 youngest kids fall out of hotel window PNW romance authors to be celebrated at Yakima bookstore on Saturday North Powder man killed in I-84 crash identified, crash involved 3 semis, 1 car West Richland woman, accused in murder of ex-husband in Florida, appears in Benton Co. Court Ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive arrested in West Richland on murder charge Latest News PNW romance authors to be celebrated at Yakima bookstore on Saturday 'Felines and Firefighters' event held at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter was a 'huge success' Toxic Algae found at Howard Amon North Powder man killed in I-84 crash identified, crash involved 3 semis, 1 car Miami Seaquarium More News