UNION GAP, Wash. — Hundreds of shoppers flocked to the grand opening Thursday of the new Nordstrom Rack at the Valley Mall in Union Gap, an opening that's been in the works for a year.
Valley Mall Marketing Manager Jacob Butler said it's the latest in a series of efforts by the mall to expand its offerings and encourage people to do their shopping locally instead of heading to other malls out of town.
"We finally have the luxury aspect of retail that people have had to drive to Seattle or Spokane or just leave the Valley for," Butler said.
Now, instead of driving upwards of two hours to get to a Nordstrom Rack, shoppers will have access to designer clothes, handbags, makeup and 13,000 pairs of shoes at discounted prices just minutes away.
The new store also provides economic opportunities for its 50 employees and a chance for others to join the team, including those wanting to take on a seasonal position during the upcoming holiday season.
"You enter a community to not only serve in terms of selling things, but also to create jobs," said Carl Jenkins, senior vice president of Nordstrom Rack stores. "We believe that we can offer a fun working environment, a place where people can come and make a good living, grow a career.”
Jenkins said they have locations across Washington state and are opening new locations all the time.
“I heard about the Tri-Cities this morning from some people here," Jenkins said. "I have heard that we need to look there and so we will.”
Nordstrom Rack will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
