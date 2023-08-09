No one hurt in Transit Bus car accident Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ford Truck Rear End, Transit bus Ford Truck on Edison and Metaline - August 9, 2023 KENNEWICK, Wash. -- No one was hurt after a transit bus was rear-ended Wednesday.It happened just before 12:45 p.m. when the Kennewick Police Department responded to the call for help.Authorities said the bus was stopped at the train tracks by North Edison Street and West Metaline Avenue when a pickup truck hit the bus.According to officials, there was only one passenger in the transit bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the pickup had minor injuries and was cleared at the scene, according to authorities.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Columbia Park Trail Duck Pond up in flames New state funding allows Zillah HS students to earn an AA degree for less than $500 USDA announces rural school district grant recipients for school lunch initiative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kennewick Transit Bus Rear-ended Incident Kennewick Police Department Call For Help Train Tracks North Edison Street West Metaline Avenue Ford Truck Collision Passenger Crash Driver Minor Injuries Cleared At The Scene Authorities Safety Public Transportation Traffic Accident Emergency Response Vehicle Collision Police Investigation Ford Truck Driver Transit Bus Passenger Train Crossing Intersection Impact Vehicle Damage Injury Assessment Traffic Disruption Roadside Clearance Time Of Incident Incident Report Traffic Regulations Road Safety Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Locations Apple Valley News Now Tricities Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Washington state apple crops up 29%, rebounding from bad weather in 2022 Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Clear and Breezy Tonight...Get Ready for The Heat Next Week! Yakima Valley College open for registration for GED and high school completion classes More News