Nick Brown

Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Nick Brown is a former U.S. Attorney, Army JAG officer, and General Counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee; Now he is running for Washington Attorney General. 

“Keeping Washington families safe has been my life’s work,” said Brown. “As U.S. Attorney, I successfully prosecuted violent crime, drug cartels, and people who preyed on children. As general counsel for Governor Inslee, I stood up to Donald Trump to help stop the Muslim ban. In the Army JAG Corps, I fought to defend our soldiers and our freedom. As Attorney General, I’ll keep fighting for the people and families of Washington every day.” 