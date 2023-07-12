SEATTLE, Wash. -- Nick Brown is a former U.S. Attorney, Army JAG officer, and General Counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee; Now he is running for Washington Attorney General.
“Keeping Washington families safe has been my life’s work,” said Brown. “As U.S. Attorney, I successfully prosecuted violent crime, drug cartels, and people who preyed on children. As general counsel for Governor Inslee, I stood up to Donald Trump to help stop the Muslim ban. In the Army JAG Corps, I fought to defend our soldiers and our freedom. As Attorney General, I’ll keep fighting for the people and families of Washington every day.”
Brown said, as Attorney General he will "crack down" on gun violence, protect the democracy, stand up to corporations taking advantage of consumers and always fight to protect abortion access.
“My parents taught me the importance of doing what is right, not what is easy. That meant caring about our neighbors and community, and giving a damn about what really matters in life,” said Brown. “Back then, that meant serving my country in the Army. Today, that means being an Attorney General who will fight for the right of every person in our state to be safe, no matter your age, race, gender, zip code, or who you love.”
Brown grew up in Pierce County and joined ROTC to help pay for his education at Morehouse College.
He later went on to receive his law degree from Harvard Law School and after graduation, served in the Army as a JAG officer.
During Brown's time in the military, he protected soldiers from fraud, stopping corporations from ripping off military families.
When Brown returned home, he worked for Gov. Jay Inslee as a prosecutor until he was appointed to serve as Inslee's General Counsel.
In 2021 President Biden asked Brown to serve his country once more, this time as U.S. Attorney for Western Washington. As U.S. Attorney, Brown oversaw an office of 140 personnel and successfully prosecuted sex trafficking cases, violent crimes, and went after drug cartels to keep fentanyl off our streets.
A recognized leader in civil rights cases, Brown brought a focus to keeping every Washingtonian safe by preventing and prosecuting hate crimes, and protecting members of marginalized communities and the most vulnerable.