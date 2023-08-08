ZILLAH, Wash. —Thanks to a new investment from the state, students at Zillah High School will be able to take the majority of classes needed to earn an AA degree from Yakima Valley College without leaving the high school campus.
Students will be able to spend potentially less than $500 to get an AA degree, compared to the average cost of $11,000 for a high school graduate to obtain the same degree from a community college in Washington state.
"We want to be very, very clear: this AA program is not going to be for everyone," Zillah High School Principal Jeff Charbonneau said. "But we firmly believe that any student who wants to go to college should have as many barriers removed as possible.”
Charbonneau said students will be able to earn the 90 credits needed to achieve an AA degree through a combination of programs: 60 credits through the College in the High School program in partnership with Eastern Washington University and Central Washington University, 10 credits through YVC's CTE Dual Credit program and the remaining 20 credits by taking classes at YVC through the Running Start program.
"Combining all three of those together now allows our students to earn an Associate of Arts degree while taking the vast majority of their classes on our campus and still having the high school experience," Charbonneau said. "It's very, very, very rigorous and those universities are giving their stamp of approval that these are college courses."
While students have been able to earn college credit in high school for years, Charbonneau said this is the first time they'll be able to stick mostly to their own campus, learning from their own teachers through the College in the High School program. He said it's also more affordable than it has been in the past.
Charbonneau said students previously had to pay a fee for many of those courses, but the state legislature passed a new law that allows for all College in the High School courses to be offered at no cost to students or their families. YVC's CTE Dual Credit program is also free.
However, students still have to take four classes at YVC through the Running Start program, which charges a fee of $67.50 per 5-credit class plus expenses for books and transportation if students are taking classes in-person. Charbonneau said by their calculations, that means an AA degree for a Zillah High School student could cost less than $500.
Charbonneau said even if students don't complete enough credits to get their degree or take just one free class through the College in the High School program, the experience could have a big impact on their future.
"When students earn a college credit while in high school, something just simply changes; they can see themselves as college material," Charbonneau said. "That's what we want; we want students to believe in themselves and their potential.”
Charbonneau said students can enroll in those classes now for the upcoming school year. He said while many classes are just for juniors and seniors, some are open to freshman and sophomores as well.
