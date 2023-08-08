ZILLAH, Wash. —Thanks to a new investment from the state, students at Zillah High School will be able to take the majority of classes needed to earn an AA degree from Yakima Valley College without leaving the high school campus.

Students will be able to spend potentially less than $500 to get an AA degree, compared to the average cost of $11,000 for a high school graduate to obtain the same degree from a community college in Washington state. 