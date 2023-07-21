STATEWIDE -- The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) will provide more than $6.7 million for 92 projects that focus on expanding outdoor recreation and education opportunities to underserved youth. 

“The world comes to Washington to experience our natural wonders, but some who live and grow here face barriers to accessing these local treasures not far from home,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “The No Child Left Inside grant program is once again providing opportunities to under-served youth to have more young Washingtonians experience the outdoors, learn about the world around them and apply this understanding to improve themselves and their communities.” 