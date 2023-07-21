The state of Washington is known for its outdoor recreation, and Spokane is no exception. Camping, hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding are all offered at nearby Riverside State Park and Mount Spokane State Park. Animal lovers might want to make the half-hour drive to Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, a 23,000-acre ecosystem that's home to wildlife, including 200 types of migrating waterfowl, moose, elk, porcupines, river otters, coyotes, cougars, and more.
STATEWIDE -- The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) will provide more than $6.7 million for 92 projects that focus on expanding outdoor recreation and education opportunities to underserved youth.
“The world comes to Washington to experience our natural wonders, but some who live and grow here face barriers to accessing these local treasures not far from home,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “The No Child Left Inside grant program is once again providing opportunities to under-served youth to have more young Washingtonians experience the outdoors, learn about the world around them and apply this understanding to improve themselves and their communities.”
These grants will support more than 47,000 kids and provide 1.8 million hours of vital time in nature.
The kids and teens that will benefit from this grant cycle:
83% are eligible for free and reduced priced lunch school meals
69% are youth of color
25% are youth with a disability
18% are English language learners
“This program provides an invaluable resource to young people – access to nature,” Parks Director Diana Dupuis said. “We’re thrilled to be able to support formative outdoor experiences for more kids and in all corners of our state.”
The No Child Left Inside (NCLI) continues to expand and received the most grant applications in the program's history. It reviewed 174 submissions and $12.3 million in requests.
This will be the highest amount of funding awarded in the program's history.
“The NCLI grants are the most impactful education and recreation investments that the state makes,” Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, said. “They help increase access to adventure and learning for thousands of children every year, creating memories, skills, and knowledge that the kids will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”
Projects for applicants who received funds have already started. Projects will wrap up in June 2025.
New applications will likely reopen in August 2024.
