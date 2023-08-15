With the trend of putting images of kids, ready for their first day of school, on social media, note that just because your social media is private, doesn't mean it’s stranger proof. Rylee Fitzgerald reports. Read the whole story here: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/navigating-back-2-school-social-media-protecting-your-childs-privacy/article_6e405404-3b78-11ee-a437-337c60c71573.html

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s back to school season, and before you take to Facebook or Instagram with the adorable photos of your children, backpacks on, ready to be sent off to their first day of school, there are some warnings. With the trend of putting kids, ready for their first day of school, on social media, note that just because your social media is private, doesn't mean it’s stranger proof.

According to Shelby Jensen, the safety center coordinator with the Educational Service District 123, any information you post on the web could end up in the wrong hands, if it ends up on the wrong feed.

Navigating ‘Back-2-School’ social media: protecting your child's privacy