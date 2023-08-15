Navigating ‘Back-2-School’ social media: protecting your child's privacy

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s back to school season, and before you take to Facebook or Instagram with the adorable photos of your children, backpacks on, ready to be sent off to their first day of school, there are some warnings. With the trend of putting kids, ready for their first day of school, on social media, note that just because your social media is private, doesn't mean it’s stranger proof.
According to Shelby Jensen, the safety center coordinator with the Educational Service District 123, any information you post on the web could end up in the wrong hands, if it ends up on the wrong feed.
“Post it knowing that anybody could have access to your photo or could have access to the information. So, when we think about back-to-school social media posts, lots want to post a picture of their child and new outfits and what they like and what they don't like, or maybe what they want to be when they're older, what grade they're going in, what school they're in. This is all information that you're basically putting out to the world to have access to,” said Shelby Jensen, ESD 123 Safety Center Coordinator.
These posts and signs include how old students are, what their name is, where they go to school, their teacher’s name, what they want to be when they grow up and more. Potentially in the background, a house or address may be viewable, which hosts dangers as well.
“Somebody who's online can see that and they'll know where your kid goes to school, where they're getting dropped off at or where they're walking to and from every day. So, there is that inherent risk. But above that, anytime you post pictures online, you should be aware that if your location services are on, then someone can actually download that picture and find out where it was taken,” said Community Relations Officer Roman Trujillo with the Kennewick Police Department.
The Better Business Bureau addressed these types of posts, saying to avoid sharing personal details, keep away from school information, check your privacy settings and watch out for potentially fake friend requests.
Students should also be wary of other information they put out on the internet and about the people behind others’ computer screens. Officer Trujillo said as technology advances, so do the crimes.
“Gone are the days of somebody that is lurking at a playground in a white van with no windows. It's just waiting to grab your kid from the playground and take them home and abuse them. These people now are in the chat rooms and they're playing video games with your kids and they're on the social apps. Sometimes they create fake profiles,” said Officer Trujillo.
“Social media for schools is a challenge because this is often where we see anything from bullying to sextortion that will start amping up, and so, we want to make sure that these are conversations that we have with our kids, and they can be hard conversations, but they are conversations that should be had with parents,” said Jensen.
Officer Trujillo said when he talks about internet safety, he talks about three main points:
Inappropriate content, like underaged drug or alcohol use, inappropriate gestures and hateful statements that can get people in trouble with their parents, schools, and even the law.
The second one is cyberbullying, which can lead to depression, anxiety and self-harm in some cases for the receiver. He said that cyberbullying can lead to trouble with the law as well.
The last thing he mentioned was that child predators are out on the internet, trying to meet up with children.
He especially wanted to emphasize knowing what your students are doing online, and potentially monitoring social media apps and downloads.