National Night Out: strengthening community bonds with law enforcement

REGIONAL — Every first Tuesday of August, thousands of communities across the United States come together to celebrate National Night Out, a special occasion aimed at fostering stronger relationships between neighbors and law enforcement officers while engaging in community activities.
National Night Out takes on various forms depending on the location. In Kennewick, the festivities include exciting activities such as Knockerball inflatables and patrol vehicle displays. In Richland, the event doubles as a city fair, featuring numerous city booths.
Meanwhile, in Basin City, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is set to entertain attendees with a bouncy house, obstacle course, and other engaging attractions. Detective Ramona Bolanos, with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, emphasizes that the event goes beyond just being a fun day of games. It serves as a platform to connect the community with vital resources, ranging from SECOMM, the local dispatch center, to the State Patrol Bomb Squad, Dive Rescue, and SARC.
"We're not just building relationships. We're building partnerships as well, with our community members. So, we want to invite everybody to come out and socialize, not just with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, but also with several different agencies that are going to be in attendance," says Det. Bolanos.
At these events, attendees can expect free entertainment, food, activities, displays, and a unique opportunity to interact with law enforcement officers and, possibly, city officials. Law enforcement officers stress the significance of such events in building stronger bonds with their communities while providing a platform for positive interactions.
Sergeant Shawn Swanson, with the Richland Police Department, recalls how National Night Out played a vital role in inspiring some individuals to pursue careers in law enforcement. "We've had people that say ‘I remember coming up to you,’ and I'll be aging myself, ‘as a kid though,’ and it’s having those positive interactions with the police and they thought, ‘Well, maybe this will be a good career.’ So yeah, we actually have people that worked with us that did attend the National Night Out event, believe it or not," said Sgt. Swanson.
Detective Ramona Bolanos has a similar story. Having gone to the event as a child in Yakima, she now spearheads its planning in Franklin County for the past five years, expanding it beyond the event she attended in her youth.
“It's pretty cool and neat, that I attended when I was younger. Because that's an experience that I've brought with me to the Sheriff's Office and applied it to the planning for National Night Out,” said Det. Bolanos.
But this event isn’t just for these fun activities, but to learn about your local law enforcement, and potentially continuing to get involved. According to Sgt. Swanson, it’s also about growing positive interactions with community members.
“I think the best thing is that we're not being called to your house for a 911 call. So, typically, when that type of stuff happens, something bad has happened,” explained Sgt. Swanson. “These types of events allow us to interact with our community members, in a happy event and have some fun, have some laughs, give them out some stickers. Just good times.”
This is the 40th year of National Night Out, the free and family-friendly event that focuses on crime prevention and safety. If you want to get involved with law enforcement or just want to enjoy the hot weather, these events start Tuesday evening. Check your local agency’s social media pages for flyers with the times and locations.