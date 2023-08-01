Every first Tuesday of August, thousands of communities across the United States come together to celebrate National Night Out, a special occasion aimed at fostering stronger relationships between neighbors and law enforcement officers while engaging in community activities. Rylee Fitzgerald reports. Read the whole story here: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/national-night-out-strengthening-community-bonds-with-law-enforcement/article_7a3c5504-3066-11ee-904d-036fb11b8713.html

REGIONAL — Every first Tuesday of August, thousands of communities across the United States come together to celebrate National Night Out, a special occasion aimed at fostering stronger relationships between neighbors and law enforcement officers while engaging in community activities.

National Night Out takes on various forms depending on the location. In Kennewick, the festivities include exciting activities such as Knockerball inflatables and patrol vehicle displays. In Richland, the event doubles as a city fair, featuring numerous city booths.

National Night Out: strengthening community bonds with law enforcement