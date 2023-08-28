Yale agrees to settle lawsuit alleging discrimination against students with mental health disabilities

Yale University has settled a lawsuit alleging the institution discriminated against students with mental health disabilities.

 Ted Shaffrey/AP

(CNN) — Yale University agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging the prestigious university discriminated against students with mental health disabilities, according to a joint statement from the university and plaintiffs.

The lawsuit, filed in Connecticut federal court last November by current students and the non-profit Elis for Rachael, alleged the Ivy League school forced students to withdraw after they showed symptoms of severe mental health disability.