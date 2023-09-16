(CNN) — A New Mexico family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Farmington and three Farmington police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Robert Dotson while responding to a domestic violence call at the wrong house.

Attorneys for both sides have given dueling narratives of what happened around 11:30 p.m. April 5, when Farmington police responded to the incorrect address and shot and killed Dotson, who answered the door armed with a gun.

CNN’s Taylor Romine and Josh Campbell contributed to this report.