(CNN) — In the eight years since the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, the world’s nations have not done enough to cut pollution and avert catastrophic levels of warming, according to the first United Nations scorecard since Paris, released on Friday.

As the world’s nations gather for COP28 in Dubai in late November to measure how much progress has been made on bringing down global emissions since Paris, Friday’s assessment by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change shows the world is still seriously off-track.