(CNN) — A California woman who was seen on body-camera video being punched by a deputy as she held her newborn baby has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Los Angeles County and several unnamed sheriff’s deputies stemming from the 2022 incident.

The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of the woman, Yeayo Russell, and her son alleges the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department “has had a practice and a custom of using excessive force against Antelope Valley residents, specifically using force against Black women,” attorney Jamon Hicks said in a news conference.