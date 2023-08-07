(CNN) — A woman was transported to a hospital Monday after suffering an apparent shark bite near a beach in Queens, New York, officials said – marking the latest in a spate of summer shark bites off the city’s coastline.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at Rockaway Beach shortly before 6 p.m. ET and found the woman had a serious leg injury, the New York City Fire Department said in a statement.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.