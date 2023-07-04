(CNN) — A woman died at the Grand Canyon National Park while trying to hike eight miles on Sunday, the National Park Service said.

The 57-year-old was hiking near the Tuweep area of the park when she became unconscious, according to a news release from the park service. A park ranger found her early Monday around 1 a.m. and she was pronounced dead.

