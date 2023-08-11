(CNN) — The dayslong wildfires ravaging Hawaii’s Maui island have killed at least 53 people but the toll is expected to rise, officials said Thursday, warning the number of missing is unclear in a natural disaster the governor said could be the largest in state history.

“We will continue to see loss of life,” Gov. Josh Green said in a news conference Thursday. “We also have been many hundreds of homes destroyed, and that’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from.”

CNN’s Joe Sutton, Paul P Murphy, Andy Rose, Taylor Romine contributed to this report.