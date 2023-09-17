(CNN) — Cities across the US, particularly those in California where wildfires are common, are often exposed to lower air quality due to a mix of urban pollution and weather effects. But even some rural areas of the country known for their pristine air reached dangerous pollution levels this summer.

So far in 2023, 19 counties in 11 states had days with “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” air quality — given at least a “code purple” alert on the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index — for the first time, a CNN analysis of EPA data shows.