(CNN) — The wife of the Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect Rex Heuermann and her attorney told CNN she had “no idea” of her husband’s alleged actions and that the flood of public attention has been “extremely overwhelming” for the mother and her two children.

The days since Heuermann’s arrest have been “chaotic” for his wife, Asa Ellerup, and the couple’s children, as investigators have scoured every crevice of the family’s home and the property has been swarmed by media and curious spectators, Ellerup’s attorney, Bob Macedonio, said on “CNN Primetime” Monday night.

CNN’s Laura Coates contributed to this report.