(CNN) — Rex Heuermann has been charged with killing three women whose bodies were discovered along a stretch of Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010, bound with belts or tape and wrapped in burlap.

A married father accused by authorities of leading a double life, Heuermann faces three counts of first-degree murder for the killings of Melissa Barthelemy in 2009, and Megan Waterman and Amber Costello the following year, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.