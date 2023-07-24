(CNN) — Trying to pinpoint the earliest internet meme is like trying to discern the first written word, or the first time someone sliced a loaf of bread; a futile effort, but one that unearths fascinating discoveries.

Today, memes as a social and linguistic currency are so essential to the way we communicate, we may not always notice what we’re doing. But every time we parrot a TikTok sound or even parody a famous beginning line of literature, we’re engaging in a long and fruitful culture of memes that actually predated our online lives. Indeed, there are several candidates for the honor of “First Meme Ever,” but to understand them, we must do some further excavation.