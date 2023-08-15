(CNN) — Retired NFL player Michael Oher, whose story inspired the Oscar-winning film “The Blind Side,” is alleging that the White couple that took him in did not legally adopt him as they have publicly claimed but instead made themselves his conservators.

Oher was 18 and a rising high school football star when Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy invited him to live with them in 2004, according to a petition filed in a Tennessee court Monday. The petition states that the Tuohys had told Oher they intended to legally adopt him and that shortly after he moved in, they presented him with what he thought were the equivalent of adoption papers.