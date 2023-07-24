Favre isn’t the only person to have write-in votes for Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, coroner. The county clerk told the American Prospect in 2008, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer received votes for the position.

(CNN) — For decades, criminologists and true crime documentaries have attempted to understand what causes serial killers to commit the atrocities they do.

Dennis Rader, known as BTK, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffery Dahmer, Albert DeSalvo and Ted Bundy are just a few of more than 3,600 serial killers documented in the United States as of 2020, according to the University of Michigan.