(CNN) — Video from an Ohio school’s hallway camera shows a school employee chasing a 3-year-old down the hall and hitting him in the head from behind, knocking him to the ground, an attorney for the boy’s family alleges.

After the child is on the ground, the employee at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center in Dayton, Ohio, picks the child up by his ankles and carrying him down the hall with his head towards the floor, the August video shows.