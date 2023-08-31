(CNN) — The mayor of Uvalde, Texas, is calling on District Attorney Christina Mitchell to resign and filed a lawsuit accusing her of repeatedly blocking the city’s investigation into last year’s shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“It’s been fifteen months since this tragedy, and I feel the families and our community deserve answers,” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said in a written statement attached to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Mitchell “has been involved in a cover-up regarding the City’s investigation into the Robb School tragedy,” McLaughlin alleged.

