(CNN) — Prosecutors in the case against Kouri Richins, a Utah widow accused of killing her husband before she authored a children’s book about grief, said they do not intend to seek the death penalty against her.

“This decision was made in careful consultation with Eric Richins’ father and his two sisters, who are Eric Richins’ personal representative and victim representative, respectively,” stated a notice of intent from the Summit County Attorney’s Office filed with the court Friday.