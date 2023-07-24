Use of force review board evaluating incident where unarmed Black man was attacked by police dog despite having hands in the air

Video released by authorities captured the moments Jadarrius Rose, an unarmed Black man, was attacked by a police dog after a traffic stop.

 Ohio State Highway Patrol

(CNN) — A use of force review board will evaluate an incident earlier this month in which an unarmed Black man was attacked by a police officer’s K-9 dog while surrendering to authorities with his hands up, according to a statement from the mayor of Circleville, Ohio, and its police chief.

The review board’s findings are expected to be released the week of July 31, the statement says, nearly a month after authorities say 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose was bitten by a Circleville police K-9 dog following a vehicle pursuit.

