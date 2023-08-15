(CNN) — One US National Guard soldier at Mississippi’s Camp Shelby died on Friday and another has since been sent to the hospital after both reported symptoms associated with heat injury amid sweltering regional temperatures, the military agency said.

The deceased soldier experienced a medical emergency on Friday after completing a two-mile run as part of a fitness test, the Mississippi National Guard said in a statement. Though the official cause of death is still unavailable, a spokesperson told CNN that on-site medics “reported symptoms associated with heat-related injuries” for both the dead soldier and the one injured on Saturday.

CNN’s Taylor Ward contributed to this report.