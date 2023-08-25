US military jet crashes near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego By Oren Liebermann, CNN Aug 25, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A US military F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed late Thursday near San Diego, according to a statement from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.The search and rescue actions are ongoing, the Marines said.The crash site is on US government property and in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.The F/A-18 Hornet is the nation’s first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft, and is considered “the workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation,” according to Naval Air Systems Command.This is a developing story. It will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fatal motorcycle crash in Kennewick Wednesday Shoe-less man runs from Pasco police after crashing into tree SpaceX, NASA delay astronaut launch for ‘additional analysis’ Yakima PD to highlight cold cases in monthly video series Pasco School District rolls out new electric school buses Latest News DNR cost-share program helps small forest landowners reduce wildfire risk Yakima PD to highlight cold cases in monthly video series Shoe-less man runs from Pasco police after crashing into tree Fatal motorcycle crash in Kennewick Wednesday More Smoke and Haze...Rain on the Way...Hot Weekend More News