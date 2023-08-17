(CNN) — A US Marine at California’s Camp Pendleton has been charged with sexual assault weeks after a missing 14-year-old was discovered in the military base’s barracks, according to a charging document.

The Marine, whose name has not been publicly released, is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of breach of restriction, according to a redacted charge sheet provided to CNN by 1st Marine Logistics Group spokesperson Capt. Charles Palmer.