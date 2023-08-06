(CNN) — The US Coast Guard rescued a 25-year-old man Saturday who was reported missing after failing to return to a boat ramp in St. Augustine, Florida, for nearly two days.

Charles Gregory was spotted by an aircrew in a HC-130 Hercules airplane, the Coast Guard said in a news release, sitting in his partially submerged 12-foot jon boat Saturday morning about 12 miles offshore. He was received by EMS at Vilano Beach Fishing Pier after being pulled from the water by boat crews. He did not have any medical concerns, the Coast Guard said.

CNN’s Dakin Andone contributed to this report.