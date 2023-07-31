(CNN) — A US Border Patrol agent working at a processing center in El Paso, Texas, was indicted last week on multiple federal charges, including bribery and “alien smuggling,” after he allegedly offered a migrant an “immigration benefit” in exchange for $5,000, according to court documents.

The charges against the agent, Fernando Castillo, come about a month after his arrest as investigators gathered a trove of evidence thanks to the cooperation of the migrant.