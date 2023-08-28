University of North Carolina police respond to ‘an armed and dangerous person on or near campus’ By Devon M. Sayers, CNN Aug 28, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are responding to an “armed and dangerous person on or near Campus,” according to an alert from the university.A spokesperson for the university declined to comment further on the incident. Calls to the Town of Chapel Hill were not immediately returned.A witness on campus told CNN they are currently locked down in their building and see armed officers searching campus.University police advised all students to go inside immediately, close windows and doors and to wait until further notice, according to an email obtained by the student newspaper The Daily Tar Heel.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular DNA test shows remains of WWII soldier from Yakima were misidentified for 70+ years How a new WA law is affecting Tri-Cities drug arrests Authorities investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Kennewick Yakima PD to highlight cold cases in monthly video series Shoeless man runs from Pasco police after crashing into tree Latest News Power restored after brief outage in Kennewick Record Breaking Temps Today...Big Cool Down and Rain on the Way Bridging the digital divide and empowering the Yakima Valley community through digital literacy DNA test shows remains of WWII soldier from Yakima were misidentified for 70+ years Hot Hazy Weekend...Cool and Wet Next Week! More News