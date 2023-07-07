(CNN) — The University of Idaho said it does not know when it will demolish the home where four of its students were murdered but it does have consent from prosecution and defense attorneys to tear down the property.

“Our focus right now is on getting the personal items out and available to the families. We know these personal items are incredibly important in the healing process … We do not have a start date for demolition. There are also no plans for what may replace the house,” university spokesperson Jodi Walker told CNN Friday.