(CNN) — Mari Gilbert did not live to witness the arrest of an architect from Long Island suspected of killing four young women whose remains were discovered in Gilgo Beach more than a decade ago.

But the search for her daughter Shannan Gilbert, who went missing in May 2010, ultimately led Suffolk County police to the bodies of those women, wrapped in camouflaged burlap and discarded along a desolate beachfront parkway.

