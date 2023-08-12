Wailuku, Hawaii (CNN) — Hundreds of displaced residents are taking shelter at a gymnasium in north-central Maui, as devastating wildfires have swept through the island and killed at least 80 people near its western shore.

A grassroots effort to reconnect families has launched in front of the War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku, where Post-It notes containing contact information and names are pinned to a board. The Red Cross, Maui County and other agencies and organizations have gathered to provide aid and supplies.