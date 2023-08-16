(CNN) — A three-person tribunal has recommended against the firing of a Georgia teacher who is at risk of being terminated after reading a book about gender identity to her fifth grade class, according to the teacher’s attorney.

The Cobb County School District, which is in the Atlanta area, informed Katherine Rinderle in June that it intended to terminate her employment at Due West Elementary School after she read the book “My Shadow is Purple” to her students, according to a charge letter from the school district reviewed by CNN.

