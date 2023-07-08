(CNN) — We have seen enough of artificial intelligence to know the term is, quite often, a misnomer. Publicly available AI programs still churn out hilariously telling moments of non-intelligence as concepts like ears, the correct number of fingers, a natural voice cadence or cohesive complex thought continue to evade them. It’s fun to find these limits. It’s fun to convince ourselves that the computers are still a long way from swallowing our culture whole.

It’s even more fun to do it through misshapen, unholy craft projects.