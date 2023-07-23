(CNN) — The doubt surrounding the alleged kidnapping of Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, which Alabama police said they couldn’t verify, threatens to overshadow thousands of unsolved cases of missing Black people, advocates say

Russell went missing shortly after calling 911 on July 13 to report a toddler in a diaper walking along the highway. Police said Russell mysteriously returned home on foot around 10:45 p.m. two days later.