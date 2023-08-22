(CNN) — The head of the Smithsonian Institution is apologizing for the dark history behind its collection of human remains.

In a recent Washington Post op-ed, Lonnie G. Bunch III, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, addressed how the institution amassed a collection of tens of thousands of body parts during the first half of the 20th century — taken largely from Black and Indigenous people, as well as other people of color, and mostly without their consent.