(CNN) — At least 140 live rounds of bullets will be fired inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday in a reenactment of the 2018 mass shooting – part of a civil lawsuit against a former sheriff’s deputy who remained outside during the massacre.

The bullets will be fired into a ballistic trap inside the Parkland, Florida, school’s three-story building where the violence unfolded. The reenactment, which will take several hours, will mimic the killer’s movements on the day that left 17 people dead and 17 others injured in what remains the deadliest US high school shooting.

CNN’s Carlos Suarez and Denise Royal contributed to this report.