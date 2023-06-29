(CNN) — The family of Irvo Otieno – who died in March while being admitted to a Virginia mental health facility – is asking the Department of Justice for a federal investigation into his death, their attorneys announced Wednesday.

Seven sheriff’s deputies and one hospital worker are facing second-degree murder charges in 28-year-old Otieno’s death, which was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia.

CNN’s Sara Smart, Steve Almasy and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.