(CNN) — The ex-wife of a Florida man who was shot and killed in an “ambush” while his toddler was sitting in a car seat nearby has been indicted on a count of first-degree murder in his death, prosecutors said.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez also was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder and child abuse related to the killing of her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan, Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced during a news conference Thursday.