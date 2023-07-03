Texas man who went missing as a teen is found alive 8 years later By Melissa Alonso, CNN Jul 3, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A Houston man who went missing as a teen more than eight years ago has been found safe, the Texas Center for the Missing said.Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV had been missing since March 6, 2015, according to a missing persons flyer.Someone called 911 after finding him unresponsive outside a church, with cuts and bruises, Farias’ mother told CNN affiliate KTRK. She believes he was badly abused and beaten, KTRK reported.“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe,” said a Sunday tweet from the Texas Center for the Missing.“Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital.”Farias, then 17, was walking his two dogs in northwest Houston when he vanished, CNN affiliate KHOU reported.He will only speak a few words at a time before going into a fetal position, Farias’ mother said. She expects it will be a long healing journey, she told KTRK.It’s unclear where he has been.According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, nearly 360,000 reports of missing children were made to the FBI in 2022 – a figure that may include duplicates.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas and Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder UPDATE: Wildfire in Kennewick "mostly contained", some people without electricity due to damaged power lines WSP Trooper injured in crash near Richland Kennewick Police looking for suspect who allegedly opened fire on a truck, injuring driver Second annual statewide high school science contest winners Latest News Firefighers have Roza Creek Fire at 75% containment, 486 acres Washington could see fires over 4th of July weekend similar to Labor Day firestorm of 2020 Art YOUR Way to celebrate grand opening of Pasco studio At least 50 working to contain Roza Creek Fire in Kittitas County MultiCare lays off 37 employees in Yakima to reduce expenses More News