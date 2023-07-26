(CNN) — A Tennessee police officer has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, claiming “unlawful denial of employment” because of his HIV status, according to the complaint filed Friday in federal court.

The plaintiff, who is a current police officer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and only identified as “John Doe,” is challenging the legality of what he describes as Nashville’s policy of not employing someone with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) as a police officer. The lawsuit argues the policy constitutes a violation of federal law, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.