(CNN) — A woman incarcerated in Middle Tennessee gave birth alone in her cell earlier this week – less than an hour after she was assessed by a nurse at the facility, authorities said.

The pregnant inmate being housed in a medical pod at the Montgomery County Jail told a deputy that she needed medical care around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. A licensed practical nurse checked on her a few minutes later, followed by a registered nurse at 11:54 a.m., according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.