(CNN) — A teenager pleaded not guilty on Friday to second-degree murder as a hate crime in the killing of O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer who was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station after dancing to a Beyoncé song.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez on Thurdsay did not name the 17-year-old due to the teen’s age, he told reporters outside Brooklyn Supreme Court.