(CNN) — Attorneys for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last year say they will be using an alibi defense, but do not have one specific location for where he was, they said in a court document filed Wednesday.

The defense attorneys for Bryan Kohberger made the statements in an objection to prosecutors’ motion last week to compel Kohberger to share the exact location of his alibi and the names of witnesses who could testify to his location.