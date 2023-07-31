(CNN) — The man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee did not have a dispute with Lee the night of his death, defense attorneys said at a Monday hearing, offering a glimpse into their strategy.

Lee, 43, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco’s Rincon Hill neighborhood in the predawn hours of April 4. The suspect, tech consultant Nima Momeni, has been charged with murder. Momeni pleaded not guilty in May.