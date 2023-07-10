(CNN) — The last three known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre – one of the country’s deadliest acts of racial violence – will appeal a judge’s recent decision to dismiss their lawsuit seeking reparations to the state Supreme Court, their attorneys announced Monday.

Lessie Benningfield Randle, 108, Viola Fletcher, 109, and her brother, Hughes Van Ellis, 102, had been locked in a yearslong legal battle against the City of Tulsa and other officials over opportunities taken from them when the city’s Greenwood neighborhood – dubbed “Black Wall Street” – was burned to the ground by a violent White mob in 1921.

