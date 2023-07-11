Several studies within the past year have shown just how detrimental remote learning has been to academic progress during the coronavirus pandemic, especially for students already disadvantaged by racial and economic achievement gaps.
Harvard University's Center for Education Policy Research, for example, looked at testing data from fall 2019 through fall 2021 of 2 million students in 10,000 schools across 49 states, including Washington D.C. Compared to testing data from the two years before the pandemic, its findings showed that remote learning, including hybrid models, was one of the primary causes of widening academic achievement gaps.
Remote learning is only as effective as the resources a student can access, particularly for younger kids. High-performing fourth-grade students reported having greater access to resources like a computer, a quiet place to work, and a teacher to help them compared to low-performing students, according to a separate study conducted by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Students in homes where parental educational attainment was less than a high school diploma, as well as those from the lowest income quarter, were most likely to have home internet access only through a smartphone.
As a result of different regional COVID-19 policies and restrictions, achievement gaps varied but were most severe in states with longer durations of remote instruction. Additionally, schools made up of a high percentage of students from low-income families spent an extra 5.5 weeks, on average, learning remotely during 2020-21 than wealthier schools, and fell further behind because of it. While achievement losses still persist among schools that went back to in-person learning, achievement gaps were not worsened like they were among remote students.
The NAEP analyzes exams administered by the Department of Education to fourth and eighth graders as a common measure of academic achievement across the country in math and reading, among other subjects. Its 2022 analysis found that performance decreased across the board. Nationally, average fourth-grade math scores fell five points since 2019, while eighth-grade math scores dropped eight points. Average reading scores for both fourth and eighth grades fell three points.
Although school districts are only required to allocate 20% of their American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding to academic recovery efforts, the Harvard study concludes that some will need to spend all of their aid to combat the effects of lost instructional time and close the achievement gap widened by remote learning.
(CNN) — Students who struggled through the height of the Covid-19 pandemic – between March 2020 and early 2023 – are still having trouble keeping up with course work, according to a study from the nonprofit NWEA, which focuses on education research.
“This analysis provides the most current evidence to help guide recovery efforts and resource allocations in support of schools,” an NWEA news release said. “While the pandemic is now deemed over, the impacts on students based on two markers, achievement in reading and mathematics, are still apparent.”
The study used data from 6.7 million public school students from grades 3-8, the release said.
According to the study, “In nearly all grades, achievement gains during 2022-23 fell short of prepandemic trends, which stalled progress toward pandemic recovery.”
The performance gap widened in some grades when comparing students affected by Covid-19 and those before the pandemic, the data showed.
The study found that students need an additional 4.1 months to catch up in reading and 4.5 months of additional instruction to catch up in math. Among those students, Black and Hispanic students “remain furthest from recovery,” the release said.
“COVID-19 may no longer be an emergency, but we are very much still dealing with the fallout from the crisis,” said Dr. Karyn Lewis, co-author of the study and director of the Center for School and Student Progress at NWEA, according to the release.
“These data reiterate that recovery will not be linear, easy, or quick and we cannot take our foot off the gas pedal,” Lewis said. “Disappointing as these results may be, it’s important not to lose sight of the fact that things would likely be so much worse without the enduring work of educators and schools to support students in this moment.”
The NWEA’s recommendations include using local data to help students continue to recover, intervening as needed and communicating important information with families in a timely way.