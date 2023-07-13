Still reeling from catastrophic flooding, Vermont braces for another round of rain

(CNN) — Another round of rain could bring fresh flooding to Vermont as the state begins the long road to recovery from devastating floods that ravaged the region earlier this week.

Southern Vermont is facing a moderate risk of excessive rainfall, and thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon will last through the night, the National Weather Service said. Much of the already waterlogged state is under a new flood watch.

CNN meteorologists Dave Hennen and Taylor Ward and CNN’s Holly Yan, Nouran Salahieh, Sara Smart, Kristina Sgueglia, Caroll Alvarado, Jessica Xing, Jillian Sykes and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.